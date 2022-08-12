3 New League of Legends Champions Teased

Riot Games shared a new League of Legends video this week addressing some plans for new champions and the game's upcoming preseason period. Within that video, League's lead champion producer Ryan "Reav3" Mireles talked about three different champions to various degrees with hints provided to indicate what their playstyles will look like and from what regions or origins they'll represent. At least one of them has been talked about before, but the other two are totally new.

Starting with that one we already knew about, Reav3 reminded players that the previous Champion Roadmap mentioned a champion from Shurima would be headed to the top lane soon enough. The last champion talked about then and the first one discussed this time, the champion was referred to as a tank once more with Reav3 elaborating now on the region of Nazumah within Shurima from which this champ hails. He said the champion is referred to as K'Sante and wields a creative weapon born of a slain monster which will apparently allow for different ways to attack.

"He actually fought one of the largest monsters the desert has ever known creating his unique Ntofos out of its rare regenerating hide," Riot Reav3 said. "Ntofos are huge, blunt weapons that can be used defensively. But at any moment, he can shatter them, revealing carefully crafted blades, capable of tearing through any foe in seconds. Soon after, the hide will regenerate back to its blunt form so he can, like, bludgeon the crap out of you."

Beyond this top-lane tank from Shurima, Reav3 also confirmed plans for a new Darkin champion. This one will be an assassin, the dev confirmed, and will be housed inside of some possessed daggers. We don't know who (or what, Reav3 cryptically teased) owns those daggers now, but Reav3 said players will just have to wait and see. The only teaser we've gotten so far outside of those details is the image above that shows a possessed dagger.

Finally, there's a new enchanter champion on the way that fulfils two roles that aren't seen much in League. It'll be a male enchanter, for one, and it'll come from the region of Ixtal. Enchanters are typically female champions with characters such as Janna, Seraphine, Lulu, Nami, and Yuumi falling under that category with Taric being the only male champ that could be classified in that manner. Ixtal is similarly seldom seen in League compared to other regions with only Malphite, Neeko, Nidalee, Qiyana, Rengar, and Zyra associated with that region. The image below was shared to tease this new enchanter.

Various updates for existing champions are still in the works, too, so expect to see those teased and previewed more in the future alongside these new releases.