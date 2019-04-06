Nexus Blitz No Longer Being Considered as a Permanent ‘League of Legends’ Game Mode

Riot Games is no longer considering Nexus Blitz as a potentially permanent game mode in League of Legends, the developer announced recently. The experimental game mode was tested several times with changes made specifically for the mode’s champions and runes as more events were added and tested. Riot said the game mode may still reappear at some point during certain events, but the mode’s creators also said players simply weren’t engaging with it enough to warrant it always being on.

The Nexus Blitz alpha began in August 2018 and was adjusted several times afterwards before later being brought back a second time after being taken offline for more tweaks. Player engagement during the first test warranted the second, but Riot ultimately decided not to have the mode stay permanently. Riot acknowledged that this might be unwelcome news for those who enjoyed it and gave hope that Nexus Blitz could return at some point.

“After seeing how players engaged while Nexus Blitz was live, we’ve decided not to make it permanent at this time,” Riot said. “It remains a great mode to occasionally bring back in the future, especially when paired with an event, but players just weren’t playing it enough by the end of the run to keep it always turned on. We know this news might disappoint some Nexus Blitz mains, but the experiment of making it with the League community taught us a lot about what you value, and the lessons from Nexus Blitz will help us make our future modes even more resonant and broadly appealing.”

Throughout its lifespan, Nexus Blitz played host to several strange and creative features like the Battle Sled vehicle that let players gather their strength in one vehicle and drift around the map. While those events and features were enjoyable for a while, Riot said the “novelty of those experiences eventually faded.”

“The big reason people came back consistently was because they had goals to work towards in the form of earnable cosmetics, mission completion, and tokens,” Riot said. “Once they had achieved those goals, the vast majority of players preferred to switch back to their usual modes.”

Nexus Blitz may return at some point in the future to accompany events, and Riot said it’s already looking ahead to when the mode might come back again.

