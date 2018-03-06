League of Legends Teases Pool Party Zoe Skin

Just a few months after Zoe was released on the Rift and fluctuated between bursting enemies and being nerfed into the ground, the champion already has a post-release skin in development.

Zoe’s new skin was teased in the video dev diary that was posted earlier on Tuesday with information about Gun Goddess Miss Fortune, Samsung Galaxy esports skins, skins for champs that don’t receive cosmetics too often, and much more. Towards the end of the video shown above, League of Legends product manager Anna “SuperCakes” Donlon mentioned at the six-minute mark that Riot Games has a summer event planned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nothing was explicitly said about Zoe, but the champion’s skin was shown during the talks of the summer event coupled with the gameplay that showed off the champ’s Sleepy Trouble Bubble (E) in action. The phrase “Pool Party” wasn’t used either, but Donlon spoke about the event and said that Riot hopes the event makes “a big splash,” all signs that point towards another Pool Party event.

What’s interesting about the skin is how far along it appears to be, a fact that’s caused some grumblings with those who play champions whose skins could be counted on one hand or haven’t gotten a post-release skin at all. Kayn and Ornn were both released in 2017 as well and have just their release skins to their names with some champions from the year before like Camille, Ivern, Kled, and Taliyah also only having one skin to choose from. Aurelion Sol is also on that list, but he’s been confirmed for a 2018 skin, and Taliyah is also getting one of the SSG esports skins.

But even for those who detest Zoe, the news that the champ is getting a skin points to other Pool Party skins as well. These skins that are accompanied with a special event never come just one at a time, so assuming Riot sticks with that trend, more Pool party skins than just Zoe’s will be released as well. Who they’ll go to remains to be announced, but some of those champions mentioned above may be prime candidates for the skins. Pool Party Aurelion Sol is an idea that’s been tossed around more than once, a watery dragon with rubber duckies orbiting him and a huge innertube for his Starsurge (Q). Taliyah could also be a good fit – she pulls out her own rocky surfboard when near walls – and Riot’s said in the past that the creation of esports skins don’t interrupt a champion’s skin schedule.

Watch the full video for more about the State of Skins in 2018 and look for Zoe’s Pool Party skin to be released sometime during the summer.