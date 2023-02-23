League of Legends Is Keeping Refund Tokens After All

League of Legends' refund system has been around for a long, long time now and utilizes "Refund Tokens" to give players a chance to return purchases they no longer want. These could be champions themselves that players thought they'd like but ended up not enjoying, or they could be skins that players weren't as happy with after trying them out. Riot Games said previously that it'd be doing away with this refund system in favor of something more uniform that's seen throughout the rest of its games, but in a more recent update, Riot says that it's found a way to keep Refund Tokens in the game after all.

The previous stance on Refund Tokens was laid out in January when Riot said there's a level of "complexity" associated with this kind of refund system. Because of those complexities and the fact that there was already a different refund system in place in Riot's other games, Riot reupped every League player's Refund Token supply by giving everyone a max of three tokens each and said the new system would be adopted in Patch 13.11.

That's not the case now, however. In the most recent set of patch notes for League, Riot said it's changed course. Refund Tokens are sticking around, and if you got some extras alongside everyone else that brought you back up to a max of three, you'll retain those, too, and they won't be taken away.

"In the 13.1 Patch Notes we mentioned that Refund Tokens would be deprecated due to internal technical challenges with supporting an older refund system," Riot said in the patch notes for Patch 13.4. "However, after some reassessment of the situation and a focused effort from our teams over the last several weeks, we've identified a path forward to maintain the refund token system that has been present prior to this year. We apologize for the mixed messaging, but ultimately want to thank you for your feedback on this. We also won't be backtracking on the 3 refund tokens that we granted to each player at the beginning of the season."

At the start of Season 14, Riot said players will get their next Refund Token refresh. That's where people get one token per year up to a max of three, so keep that in mind in case you're already planning on burning through the rest of the ones you just got.