League of Legends Getting Rid of Longtime Refund System

League of Legends players for a long time now have been able to use "refund tokens" to alleviate their buyer's remorse after they purchase something they don't actually want, but that system is going away soon. Refunds will still be possible, but Riot Games said it's scrapping that refund method in order to bring League's policies more in line with Riot's other games. The change hasn't taken effect yet, but Riot's outlined what this transition will look like ahead of the updated policies.

Plans to ditch the refund tokens were confirmed in the most recent set of patch notes for League. The good news is that all players new and old now have three refund tokens once more. Riot said "complexity" associated with the refund system typically made it so that players wouldn't get their annual refund token until later in the new year, but Riot's circumnavigated those complications by just bringing everybody up to three refund tokens per player. It's those very same complexities, however, that inspired the change in League's refund system.

"However, due to the aforementioned complexity, we've made the difficult decision to remove refund tokens entirely later this year in patch 13.11," Riot said in the patch notes. "This will bring the refund policy in line with our other games, removing the need to maintain an older system just for League. As a result, the base refund policy will shift in patch 13.11 as well. Unused, eligible content will be refundable for up to 14 days from purchase."

So, now that you've got several refund tokens, you'll want to use them if you need to between now and the time that Patch 13.11 releases since that'll mark the end of this system.

Riot's global refund policy can be seen here with more information regarding what can be refunded and when depending on what game you're playing. League's currently listed there towards the bottom as one of the games adhering to special circumstances, but one would imagine that'd change in the coming months as this new system takes effect.

According to League's patch schedule for its future updates, Patch 13.11 is scheduled to release on June 1st barring any delays which may push it back.