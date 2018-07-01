League of Legends Video Hypes Rift Rivals Event

The next Rift Rivals tournament is about to begin with League of Legends teams facing off against their regional rivals as Riot Games teases the event with a new video.

Aptly titled “Come Get It,” the Rift Rivals trailer from LoL Esports hypes up the rivalries between different regions. North America vs. Europe is just one of the clashes that’ll take place when the games begin later this week with other regions around the world competing against their rivals. Featuring the players and teams that took part in last year’s Rift Rivals tournament, the preview of the next competition should get esports viewers ready for the games when they start on July 2 with SEA, LJL, and OPL taking the stage first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re planning on setting aside time to watch the Rift Rivals games, you’ll want to consult the schedule for the games that LoL Esports shared just days ago. With different regions starting at different times, the events are staggered enough so that viewers can watch multiple regions if they can make room for the games.

While most seasonal games will take the best-of-one format and eventually move onto a series of three or five games, the Rift Rivals formats will differ depending on which region you’re watching. Some interesting formats like a Relay Race and Blind Relay will be seen during the games with all the different setups seen below.

NA x EU

Group Stage: Best of 1 (Bo1) Single Round Robin

Finals: Best of 5 (Bo5) Relay Race

LCK x LPL x LMS

Group Stage: Best of 1 (Bo1) Single Round Robin

Semifinals: Best of 5 (Bo5) Blind Relay

Finals: Best of 5 (Bo5) Blind Relay

SEA x LJL x OPL

Group Stage: Best of 1 (Bo1) Single Round Robin

Finals: Best of 5 (Bo5) Blind Relay

LLN x CLS x CBLOL

Group Stage: Best of 1 (Bo1) Single Round Robin

Semifinals: Best of 5 (Bo5) Relay Race

Finals: Best of 5 (Bo5) Relay Race

LCL x TCL x VCS

Group Stage: Best of 1 (Bo1) Single Round Robin

Semifinals: King of the Hill

Finals: Best of 5 (Bo5) Relay Race

The full list of teams and the explanation for why such different formats are being used can all be seen through LoL Esports’ post that explained the finer details of Rift Rivals before the competition kicks off this week.