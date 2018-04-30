League of Legends Sale Discounts Cottontail, PROJECT Skins

The next League of Legends sale that’s about to hit the client’s store brings discounts on skins like Cottontail Teemo and PROJECT: Katarina alongside cheaper champions like Ekko and Twitch.

It’s not often that League players will see a PROJECT skin at a cheaper price than the 1350 RP that you’ll typically find them for, so this sale should lead to players seeing a few more Katarinas in their games once it’s available. Several other skins and champs are all going on sale at the same time though, all of those options found below along with their reduced RP prices that are 50 percent less than the original costs.

Skins

Hillbilly Gragas – 260 RP

Cottontail Teemo – 487 RP

River Spirit Nami – 487 RP

PROJECT: Katarina – 675 RP

Champions

LeBlanc – 395 RP

Twitch – 395 RP

Caitlyn – 440 RP

Ekko – 487 RP

Aside from the PROJECT skin line that’ll always catch players’ eyes with some flashy, futuristic splash arts, players can only hope that they don’t see more of the bunny-eared Teemo skin in their games as a result of the sale. Teemo has no shortage of skins with options like his cape-wearing Super Teemo cosmetic, his spacefaring Astronaut skin, and his much darker Omega Squad skin, but his Cottontail skin is still one of the best options to the champion’s name. It replaces his mushrooms with colorful eggs that he places around the map as he hops around and makes Teemo the first champ to create the Cottontail line of skins, followed only by Fizz a few years later. Nami’s skin is a cheap but colorful one if you’re looking for a new support skin, but Gragas’ Hillbilly skin sadly won’t likely see too much use compared to the rest of the big guy’s skins.

As far as the champions go, the four available during this sale are an even split between both the middle and the bottom lane. Ekko, LeBlanc, Caitlyn, and Twitch compose these champions sales with two marksmen and two mages rounding out the list. LeBlanc just recently had her small-scale rework and ability reverts deployed in the most recent patch, so now’s the time to relearn the trickster mage if you’ve set her aside for a while.

The champion and skin sale begins on May 1 and will only be available until May 4 when it’s then replaced with another sale.