League of Legends: Wild Rift Is Adding Kha'Zix and Rengar Soon

Riot Games shared the patch notes for League of Legends: Wild Rift’s next update this week which confirmed that two more champions, Rengar and Kha’Zix, are coming to the game. As we’ve seen with other champion releases in both League of Legends and Wild Rift, the champions won’t be released right whenever the patch lands and will instead be available to acquire and play on May 6th just a few days after Patch 2.2b releases.

The two champions, for those not familiar with them from their first appearance in League of Legends on PC, are both Junglers. You can play them outside of those roles if you can manage it with the top lane being the most common secondary position for them, but you’ll find that their kits are largely geared towards ganking opponents and dueling people in the jungle.

Rengar and Kha'Zix join Wild Rift later in this patch, and keep the rivalry going with the God-Kings, Darius and Garen. Lastly, check out the balance changes aimed at underperforming Duo Lane carries. Welcome to Patch 2.2b!

Each of them is classified as an assassin, so they focus much more on burst damage compared to sustained fights. They also both have stealth abilities and unique mechanics – Kha’Zix’s abilities evolve and Rengar gains “trophies” to become more powerful – that reward aggressive gameplay styles.

If you’re picking up on some similarities between the two champions despite their starkly different appearances, that’s because they’re connected to one another through lore, too. The pair create a sort of Alien vs. Predator dynamic with each of them feared as apex hunters. Rengar lost an eye to Kha’Zix after the Void assassin took it from him, and sense then, the two have been locked in a fight to see who the better hunter is.

“Rengar is a ferocious vastayan trophy hunter who lives for the thrill of tracking down and killing dangerous creatures,” some background info from the game’s patch notes reads. “He scours the world for the most fearsome beasts he can find, especially seeking any trace of Kha’Zix, the void creature who scratched out his eye. Rengar stalks his prey neither for food nor glory, but for the sheer beauty of the pursuit.”

In the PC version of League of Legends, the two share a minigame when they’re in the same match on opposite teams after certain requirements are met. They’re tasked with killing each other whether that means scoring the kill themselves or getting an assisted kill with the winner declared the top hunter. It’s unclear at the moment if that feature will be present in Wild Rift.