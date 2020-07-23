League of Legends Brings Back Your Shop During Spirit Blossom Event

✖

In case League of Legends players didn’t already have enough to spend their RP on during the game’s Spirit Blossom event, Riot Games has brought back the Your Shop feature to give players more personalized picks for cosmetics they can choose from. The feature sometimes returns on its own but is often tied to different events as it is now seeing how the Spirit Blossom event just kicked off this week with the release of the latest patch. Loading into the League client now will present you with the Your Shop tab and the discounts that have been picked out for you.

If you’re new to the whole Your Shop feature, all you need to know about it is that there’s a good chance you’ll find discounted skins for the champions you play most often within the shop. Simply fire up the client and look in the tabs where you’d select from things like the main store and your loot collection. You’ll find a new option there for Your Shop.

Once you’ve clicked on that, you’ll see six windows waiting to be uncovered. Select each one to see which skins Discountbot has picked out for you and how much each of them will be discounted.

Your Shop has had problems in the past where it chose skins for champions players didn’t really play as, but those problems were generally widespread when they happened. Judging from anecdotal evidence with this latest Your Shop, everything’s working just fine and you should expect some deep discounts in the selection of skins offered to you.

If you picked up the Spirit Blossom Event Pass and still had some RP remaining, these skins would be the perfect way to spend that since you’ll get stuff you hopefully like without having to worry about cracking open some loot boxes to get lucky. The price of the Event Pass means many players starting at 0 RP probably bought around $20 worth to get the base bundle which leaves you with plenty leftover to get a discounted skin or two.

🌸🌸 Spirit Bonds 101 🌸🌸⠀ Learn more about the new narrative experience, Spirit Bonds, debuting in Spirit Blossom! pic.twitter.com/jFhOuiO8TM — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 21, 2020

When you’re done browsing through the Your Shop, you can check out everything else that’s offered in the Spirit Blossom event. It contains several new skins for champions like Ahri, Lillia, and Teemo, and there’s even a unique feature for this event called Spirit Bonds where you can deepen relationships with different champs.

