Legend of Zelda Fans Beware: Echoes of Wisdom Has Already Leaked

If you're big on Nintendo's Legend of Zelda games and are waiting for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to arrive on the Nintendo Switch later this month, you may want to be cautious of how much you read up on the game over the course of the next two weeks. That's because this Nintendo Switch exclusive, like other Nintendo games released this year, seems to have already leaked online well ahead of its September 26th release date. Zelda fans are responding accordingly by battening down their social hatches and muting keywords that might inadvertently show them spoilers, so now would be the time to do so, too, if you haven't already and want to go into the game spoiler-free.

Reports of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom leaking online first started surfacing, ironically enough, from different social media platforms. It doesn't seem as though the spoilers are out there floating around just yet, but since people are saying that there's apparently a downloadable version of the game somewhere online, those spoilers are surely to follow this initial leak.

"I have confirmed via a link the rom is real: Echoes of Wisdom has officially leaked two weeks ahead of release," said Nintendo-focused YouTuber Nintendo Prime. "Get your word blocks in folks. Whole game to be spoiled by tomorrow."

Whether the whole game will actually be spoiled or not within a day of course remains to be seen, but it's not an exaggeration to think that spoilers aren't far away now. Zelda fans responded by taking measure to remain free of spoilers. If you're someone who frequents the Zelda series' subreddit, you should theoretically be able to hang out there without having to worry about spoilers since the mods are already aware of the situation and have adjusted their spoiler guidelines as such.

(Photo: Zelda stars as the playable character in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. )

"We have been alerted that some leaks have happened already," the updated post addressing spoilers said after this new info surfaced. "Do not post leaked material here, and do not post where or how to acquire leaked material."

For those only casually interested in Zelda games, you may be wondering how much there really is to spoil in Echoes of Wisdom. In most Zelda games, you play as Link, save the world in some capacity, and that's that. But in Echoes of Wisdom, the script is flipped, and you're actually playing as Zelda herself this time. As such, there's a whole new aspect of the Legend of Zelda games that's ready to be explored in Echoes of Wisdom, so it's not hard to understand why Zelda fans will be particularly annoyed by this game getting spoiled. The jury's also out on whether or not you can actually play as Link at all in the game or if Zelda will be the only playable character, so many would prefer that mystery to remain unsolved until they get to experience Echoes of Wisdom for themselves.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases in two weeks on September 26th for the Nintendo Switch, so Zelda fans will hopefully be able to dodge spoilers between now and then.