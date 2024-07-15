The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Description Confirms Link as Playable Character

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has seemingly confirmed that Link will also be a playable character. Upon its reveal this past month, Echoes of Wisdom was shown to be a much different Zelda entry. Primarily, this is because Zelda herself is set to be the central player-controller character, which isn’t normal for the franchise. And while Zelda certainly seems to be the main character for a vast majority of Echoes of Wisdom, there should also be instances where Link is controllable.

Recently, the ESRB posted its official rating for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. On its own, this isn’t that big of a deal as the upcoming Switch title received an expected E10+ rating. In the accompanying description that explains the decision behind this rating, though, the ESRB happened to divulge that Link is a playable character in Echoes of Wisdom. Further details on just how extensive these gameplay sections will be weren’t provided.

“This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of Zelda as she attempts to dispel rifts throughout Hyrule and rescue Link, ” says the ESRB description. “As Link, players use a sword and arrows to defeat enemies; Zelda can use a magic wand to summon creatures (e.g., wind-up knights, pig soldiers, slime) for battle. Some enemies can be defeated by being set on fire; other creatures dissolve into mist when defeated. Battle sequences are somewhat frenetic, with several enemies attacking/fighting at once.”

Generally speaking, Nintendo still hasn’t shown off much from The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Outside of its initial reveal trailer, nothing else has been shown from the forthcoming game just yet. One reason why Nintendo might be choosing to stay relatively silent about Echoes of Wisdom, though, is because the title is quite close to its launch. Specifically, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is set to drop in a little more than two months on September 26, 2024. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook leading up to release as we’ll have more info to share with you until that time.