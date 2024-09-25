Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Metacritic Score Shows Another Win for Nintendo

The next Nintendo Switch exclusive, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, is just one day away with a release set for September 26th, but already, the next Zelda game has emerged as a winner for Nintendo. Reviews have started landing for Echoes of Wisdom with both Metacritic and Opencritic boasting strong averages for the Nintendo Switch game, though it's still not quite as high as some of the other Zelda games in the series like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that came before it.

Our own review of Echoes of Wisdom for the Nintendo Switch gave the game a 4.5/5 which, when you convert that to the Metacritic and Opencritic scoring, would give the Zelda game a 90. That's not far off from the averages for both review aggregates either with both Metacritic and Opencritic currently giving Echoes of Wisdom an 86 and an 85, respectively.

This Zelda game is a first in a number of ways. It's the first that allows players to play through the game as Zelda herself as opposed to Link, and it also introduces a new "Echo" system Zelda uses since she doesn't have Link's usual arsenal at her disposal.

"The Echo system is a pleasure to use, the world is more attractive than the last Zelda game, and there's a lot of content in this package," an excerpt from our own review said. "The result is a 2D Zelda game perfectly tailored for fans that first discovered the series with Breath of the Wild."

One positive for Legend of Zelda fans is that even if some of the Echoes of Wisdom scores are on the lower end thus bringing down the average, none of them are necessarily negative. The lowest Metacritic scores recorded were two 60s that suggested the game was nonessential in the overall Legend of Zelda series, but most reviews praised its style and new mechanics.

Of course, it's probably a bit unfair to compare this game to Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom since those are drastically different. A more apt comparison would be to something like Link's Awakening which got a Metacritic score of 87, so if you liked that one, you'll probably find Echoes of Wisdom fairly enjoyable as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom releases for the Nintendo Switch on September 25th.