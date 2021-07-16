Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Are Back In Stock on Amazon

The remake of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword launched on the Nintendo Switch today, July 16th, and the Zelda-themed Joy-Con controllers inspired by the game are also back in stock. At the time of writing you can order them here via Amazon Treasure Truck for for $79.99 while they last. Keep tabs on retailers like Best Buy and GameStop for additional restocks today.

Indeed, there are a lot of Zelda fans out there that will find these Joy-Cons hard to resist. The right Joy-Con is inspired by the Master Sword while the left is based on the Hylian Shield (complete with the Hylian Crest in red). Both controllers feature a blue color scheme paired with gold accents.

As for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the game is a remake of the 2011 Wii title that details the origins of the Master Sword. The game tells the earliest story in The Legend of Zelda series, and follows Link in the floating city of Skyloft as he attempts to rescue Zelda after she is kidnapped. Nintendo notes the following about the Joy-Con controls for the game:

"Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system."

You can order a physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are available here on Amazon for $59.88.

