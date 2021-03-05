Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Are up for Pre-Order on Amazon

The Nintendo Direct presentation for February 2021 included a ton of new announcements for the Nintendo Switch - including a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the franchise. Nintendo also announced that the game would be paired with the release of new Zelda-themed Joy-Con controllers. They're set to launch alongside the game on July 16th, and pre-orders have finally gone up here on Amazon for $79.99 after quickly selling out at other retailers like Best Buy and GameStop .

Indeed, there are a lot of Zelda fans out there that will find these Joy-Cons hard to resist. The right Joy-Con is inspired by the Master Sword while the left is based on the Hylian Shield (complete with the Hylian Crest in red). Both controllers feature a blue color scheme paired with gold accents.

As for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the game is a remake of the 2011 Wii title that details the origins of the Master Sword. The game tells the earliest story in The Legend of Zelda series, and follows Link in the floating city of Skyloft as he attempts to rescue Zelda after she is kidnapped. Nintendo notes the following about the Joy-Con controls for the game:

"Swing your sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents’ defenses using intuitive motion controls. Link will match the angle of each strike you make with the Joy-Con controller, creating immersive swordplay that relies on strategy and accuracy. Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system’s increased processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme—perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system."

Pre-orders for a physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are available here at Best Buy for $59.99.

