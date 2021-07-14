The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Launch Trailer Released

✖

The newly updated The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch later this week on July 16th, and Nintendo has gone ahead and released one final launch trailer for the title prior to that. Originally released in 2011, the new version of the Zelda title adds a number of quality-of-life updates to the video game in addition to simply improving the graphics. Perhaps most notably, while the original video game for the Nintendo Wii made significant use of motion controls, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will allow players to either use Joy-Con controllers for motion controls or an entirely new button-only control scheme.

You can check out the launch trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for yourself below:

How far would you go to save a friend? #SkywardSwordHD pic.twitter.com/EFsDT7IFU2 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 14, 2021

Other quality-of-life improvements in the upcoming video game include optional help from Fi, the ability to fast-forward through dialogue, streamlined item information, skippable cutscenes, and more. One specific feature is unfortunately locked behind a new Zelda & Loftwing amiibo that allows players to instantly skip between the sky and the surface no matter where they are.

As noted above, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to release for the Nintendo Switch later this week on July 16th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the iconic The Legend of Zelda title right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD so far? Are you excited to check out the newly updated version of the Nintendo Wii title? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!