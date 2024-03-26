LEGO Fortnite Update Adds Vehicles

The new Mechanical Mayhem update has come to LEGO Fortnite, giving players the ability to build and drive vehicles. Players will be able to unlock the Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler vehicle types, or create their own builds by using specific toy parts. That's clearly the biggest of today's additions, but players can also expect to see new villager options; Jules, Comet, and Lynx are on-hand to help players learn the ins and outs of vehicle customization. Those three will also be joined by Oscar, another new villager option. A whole bunch of Fortnite Outfits are also getting LEGO styles, including Chloe Kim, Elmira, Snow Sniper, and more.

A trailer for the Mechanical Mayhem update has been released, showcasing some of the builds players will be able to come up with. Around the 00:11 mark, viewers can even find a house car! The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It’s time to speed into LEGO Fortnite, the Mechanical Mayhem update is here!



🚗 Build & drive vehicles

🔧 New items e.g. the Compost Bin, Wrench & Illuminator

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 New villagers

🍦 New food recipes

🛠️ Improvements & bug fixes



Read more here: https://t.co/9cyyoqSgNP pic.twitter.com/pdoCnpsQam — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) March 26, 2024

One thing players should be happy to hear is that the game is adding a new item called the Illuminator. Players have been complaining for months that the night time areas are simply too dark, but the illuminator should help to fix that, offering a light in the darkness. It's hard to say if this will totally solve the issue, but players can see for themselves by using a Thermal Fish and a Crafting Bench.

Mechanical Mayhem Patch Notes

As with any update, players can expect bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements. Patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

GAMEPLAY

New smart transfer feature : transfer all similar items to and from storage.

It's easier to visually tell when your constructs take damage. With the new vehicle building features, we had to adjust some durability values. We recommend using higher-rarity resources to strengthen your constructs if any part breaks.

Items can be dropped one at a time when a stack is picked up.

Pools of fish can be found near new (but somehow already run-down) docks that are alongside lakes and rivers.

Made improvements to constructs so they remain stable when entering and exiting caves.

Made stabilization fixes for constructs traveling large distances across the world.

OTHER

The Stormy Emote will be updated to its full, intended animation in LEGO Fortnite.

Reception from LEGO Fortnite Fans

While the update just went live this morning, fans seem to be pretty happy with it so far! It helps that this update is totally free, while other elements of LEGO Fortnite have been kept behind a paywall. Not everyone is happy with the vehicles, however. Some are complaining that they fall apart too easily, while others have mentioned that their speed leaves a lot to be desired. If that proves to be an ongoing source of frustration, hopefully Epic Games will make changes to make these additions more enjoyable.

