LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Launch Trailer Released

As of today, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is officially available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The new video game notably covers the nine core films of the Star Wars franchise thus far, as the name implies, which means that it is a frankly huge endeavor to take on compared to previous LEGO video games. Alongside its release, Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, and Lucasfilm Games have released a new launch trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that offers fans a taste of what to expect.

In the new launch trailer, several iconic moments from the movies are recreated with typical LEGO flair. That includes, but is not limited to, Rey’s desert jump, podracing, Ewoks “helping” out, and more. Even if you don’t care for a particular movie from the Skywalker Saga, there’s plenty of other moments to relive. You can check out the full launch trailer for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/l052beOXfF — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) April 5, 2022

“In its quest to be the ‘definitive’ LEGO Star Wars game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga tries to do too much and suffers as a result,” ComicBook.com’s own review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga reads. “While the game offers players a variety of different game modes and level types, there’s nothing that it truly excels in. The puzzles are OK, the vehicles are OK, the missions are OK, and the story set pieces are good but not great. Honestly, if not for the fact that the game still has that crucial LEGO Star Wars charm and humor, a lot of players would probably be very frustrated with the game experience.”

As noted above, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The previously announced Character Collection DLC is available in part with The Mandalorian Season 1 and Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs as well as The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack. The various DLC packs can be purchased separately or as part of the larger Season Pass. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars video game right here.

What do you think about the new launch trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Are you excited to give the Star Wars video game a go for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!