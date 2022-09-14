Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Announced

Sega has revealed that developer RGG Studio isn't merely working on two new games in the Yakuza series at once, but it's also developing a third spin-off installment as well. Announced during today's RGG Showcase, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name was revealed to be arriving in 2023. And while Like a Dragon 8, which is set to arrive in 2024, will take place following the events of 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, The Man Who Erased His Name is set to take place after Yakuza 6.

In an announcement that most fans didn't see coming, RGG Studio revealed the first trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name today. This game will see the original main character of the Yakuza series, Kazuma Kiryu, returning to the spotlight once again. RGG Studio also confirmed that Kiryu will play a major part in Like a Dragon 8, and The Man Who Erased His Name is poised to fill the gaps in his story prior to the former title's release in two years.

Kiryu returns in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, launching in 2023 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam!



Watch the announcement trailer here: https://t.co/F9elFGg8fD#RGGSummit2022 #LikeADragonGaiden pic.twitter.com/tsjQ64jYqv — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) September 14, 2022

The return of Kiryu in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is greatly surprising in many ways. While Kiryu has been the protagonist of the Yakuza series since its inception, his story was thought to have reached its end after Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. As such, this is why Ichiban Kasuga was introduced as the main protagonist in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which was meant to be a soft reboot of the series. Clearly, after some years away, RGG Studio is ready to fold Kiryu back into the Yakuza franchise in a major way with both Like a Dragon Gaiden and 2024's Like a Dragon 8.

For now, there's still a lot about Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name that we don't know. RGG Studio describes the title as a "high-octane RGG action-adventure" and has confirmed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC at some point next year.

