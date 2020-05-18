Limited Run Games Hosting Huge Nintendo Switch Sale

While Limited Run Games is mainly known for giving physical releases to games that previously released exclusively on digital storefronts, the publisher has also published a handful of games digitally, as well. Right now, Nintendo Switch owners can get those games for a stunning 90% off! The sale includes a pretty eclectic mix of games, but players can get titles for as low as a penny, and the highest priced game in the bunch is only $1.49! With RPGs, FMV games, and an 8-bit throwback, Nintendo Switch owners are all but guaranteed to find something that they'll enjoy in the bunch!

For RPG aficionados, there are two options in the batch: Cosmic Star Heroine, and Saturday Morning RPG. Both games offer experiences that should make gamers nostalgic, but for different reasons. Cosmic Star Heroine should be the perfect game for fans of Super Nintendo RPGs like Chrono Trigger. Saturday Morning RPG, however, is an RPG targeted at players that grew up on cartoons like Transformers and G.I. Joe. It even has a soundtrack composed by Vince DiCola, best known for his work on Transformers: The Movie!

Two of Limited Run Games' digital offerings are FMV games that originally released on Sega CD: Double Switch and Night Trap. The FMV genre has seen a bit of a renaissance over the last few years, and newcomers can experience two of the genre's earliest offerings thanks to Limited Run Games. Originally released in 1992, Night Trap quickly became one of the most infamous games of all-time. While the title seems quite tame by today's standards, Night Trap was a topic of much discussion during the 1993 Senate Committee Hearing on violent video games. During those hearings, Howard Lincoln, then-chairman of Nintendo of America, infamously said Night Trap would never appear on a Nintendo system. Now Switch owners can get the game for less than $1.50!

All of our digitally published games on Switch are 90% off! https://t.co/jY45GTkWZ6 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 17, 2020

Last but not least, Revenge of the Bird King is a throwback to games like Mega Man, and readers can find out more about the game here. The Nintendo Switch eShop plays host to a lot of sales, but it's rare to see one publisher's offerings all available at such a low price! Switch owners will want to hurry though, as the sale will last for a limited time, only.

Do you plan on picking up any of the Switch games included in the sale? Are you a fan of FMV games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see the games included in Limited Run Games' Switch eShop sale!