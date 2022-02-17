Lost Ark Reveals Launch Celebration Gift and Other Free Items

Lost Ark finally released in North America and Europe last week. The game seems to have found quite a bit of early success, and players will be happy to know that Amazon Games and Smilebit will be rewarding them with some free items. The Launch Celebration Gift is set to release in the game on February 19th at 11:59 a.m. PT, and will be available to claim through March 1st at 11:59 p.m. PT. The items can be claimed simply by logging into the game between these dates. The Launch Celebration Gift will contain the following items:

Vehicle Selection Chest (choice of either mount) Terpeion Terpeion of the Shadow

Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest



Healing Battle Item Chest x10

Offensive Battle Item Chest x10

Legendary Rapport Selection Chest x3

Weekly Trade Potions Pack (1 Leap’s Essence and 9 Minor Life Energy Potion)

Phoenix Plume x20

The gift should appear in the player’s inventory after they sign in. The items will be available to all players, but there will be additional bonuses for those that purchased a Founder’s Pack for the game, with items differing depending on whether the player purchased the Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum pack. All founders will receive a Founder’s Title and a Founder’s Exclusive Pet, but there are a number of additional items for the Silver, Gold, and Platinum packs. Readers can learn more at the game’s official website right here. Last but not least, Amazon Games is offering an Explorer Starter Pack to players that encountered issues on the Galatur server. The items can be claimed “any time, on any server, in any region, of the player’s choice.” The Explorer Starter Pack will be live on February 17th at 11:59 a.m. PT and contains the following:

30 Day Crystalline Aura

Novice Progression Support Chest

Achatemeow Pet Selection Box – Tradeable

Dyorika Warhorse Mount – Tradeable

Character Expansion Slot

Lost Ark is available now on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Lost Ark? How do you feel about these in-game gifts?