Madden NFL 24 Predicts Super Bowl LVIII Winner Between Chiefs and 49ers

As it does every year, EA Sports has used this year's edition of Madden to predict the winner of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. This coming Sunday, February 11, the Chiefs and 49ers will square off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The matchup itself will serve as a repeat of 2019's Super Bowl LIV which saw the Chiefs defeat the 49ers by a final score of 31-20. Despite the 49ers arguably being more talented now than they were back in 2019, Madden NFL 24 still has the Chiefs coming out on top.

Shared on social media today, EA Sports announced that the results of its sim of Super Bowl LVIII sees the Chiefs once again defeating the 49ers by a final score of 30-28. The game was described as a " back-and-forth thriller" that ended with the Chiefs becoming back-to-back champions for the first time since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also the Super Bowl MVP in this Madden 24 sim, becoming only the third player in history to win the award in successive seasons.

As a way of celebrating the Super Bowl and the end of the 2023 NFL season, EA Sports has also drastically discounted Madden NFL 24. In total, the latest Madden entry has seen its price slashed by up to 70% across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in a deal that is planned to last until February 12. Obviously, the caveat with this sale is that EA Sports will soon begin winding down its support for Madden NFL 24 in the months ahead and will shift its focus to the next entry in the series. Still, if you're looking to play some video game football prior to the Super Bowl, this deal might very well be worth pouncing on.

What do you think about the results of Madden NFL 24's sim of Super Bowl LVIII? Do you believe that the Chiefs will win once again this year, or will the 49ers finally come out on top? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.