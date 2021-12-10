Beadle & Grimm’s Expands Into Magic: The Gathering With Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Platinum and Silver Editions

Beadle & Grimm’s, the tabletop game company best known for producing premium boxed sets of Dungeons & Dragons adventures, has announced plans to release two boxed sets of goods to accompany the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set for Magic: The Gathering. Earlier today, actor Matthew Lilliard (one of the co-owners of Beadle & Grimm’s) announced that the company would release both a Platinum Edition and a Silver Edition for Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, the first Magic: The Gathering set due to be released in February 2022. No details were provided about what the new sets would entail, but additional details will be announced next week. Platinum Editions and Silver Editions are differently sized boxes, with a Platinum Edition typically having a price point of $500 and Silver Editions having a price point between $175 and $200.

https://twitter.com/MatthewLillard/status/1469346545728327680

The new sets represent a continued expansion for Beadle & Grimm’s footprint, as the company has added several more clients and brands this year. While the company launched back in 2018 with Dungeons & Dragons boxed sets (and the sets continue to be their main product), Beadle & Grimm’s has also announced partnerships with Paizo (the maker of D&D rival Pathfinder) and Critical Role this year. But while their upcoming Paizo and Critical Role products are both boxed set adaptations of TTRPG books, this would be the first Beadle & Grimm’s product tied to a card game. Of course, Magic: The Gathering is also owned by Wizards of the Coast, with whom Beadle & Grimm’s already has a working relationship with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is Magic: The Gathering’s return to the Kamigawa plane, a setting heavily inspired by Japanese culture. While past sets focused on the Kami War, a conflict between the kami and mortals, the new set jumps forward 1,200 years and reestablishes Kamigawa under a cyberpunk lens. The new set will focus on the cyber ninja Kaito, a brand new planeswalker, although fans of the original setting can expect some connections between the two sets.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty will be released in February 2022. Expect to hear more about Beadle & Grimm’s plans for the set next week.