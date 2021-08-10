Mario Golf: Super Rush Update Removes Daisy Voice Line and Nintendo Fans Aren't Happy About It

✖

Last week, Nintendo released an update for Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch. The update added a new playable character in the form of Toadette, a course based on New Donk City, and more. Unfortunately, it also removed a sassy voice line from the character Daisy. When the princess would get a Bogey, Daisy would respond with "whatever," her hand raised towards the sky and her head tilted to the side in an uncaring fashion. Following the update, Daisy now replies with a simple "boo." Her mannerisms remain the same, but her attitude is much different now. Most agree it's not a change for the better.

A clip demonstrating the difference between the the original and updated versions was shared online by @EdwardSabaVO, and can be found embedded below.

Made a video about Daisy’s sassy voice clips being gone from Super Rush….hopefully Nintendo will change it back, which I doubt 🙄😒 #PrincessDaisy #MarioGolf #MarioGolfSuperRush pic.twitter.com/zQxd1rHlMH — EdwardSabaVO (@EdwardSabaVO) August 7, 2021

Saba is not the only one disappointed by the change. A number of Mario fans have shared their displeasure online. A quick glance at Twitter shows a lot of fans arguing why the line was a strong inclusion in the first place; it certainly gave Daisy a distinctive personality for a denizen of the Mushroom Kingdom! If the backlash is strong enough, perhaps Nintendo will see fit to switch it back, but fans shouldn't bet too many coins on it.

Of course, Nintendo has already confirmed that Mario Golf: Super Rush will receive multiple free updates this year, so anything seems possible! At this point, it's unclear what will come to the game next, but fans can probably count on more courses and characters in the coming months. Maybe one of these updates will give the fans what they want to hear!

Mario Golf: Super Rush is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this change to Mario Golf: Super Rush? Should Nintendo change back Daisy's original line? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Screen Rant]