Mario Golf: Super Rush Free Content Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Mario Golf: Super Rush version 2.0.0 is now live, adding a hefty amount of new content to the Nintendo Switch game! Officially revealed earlier today, the content update includes a new golfer in the form of Toadette, as well as a new course based on New Donk City from Super Mario Odyssey. Ranked Match mode will also be included. All in all, this seems like a nice bonus for those that picked up the game earlier this summer, and it should encourage players to stick with the title! Full patch notes have been released by Nintendo and can be found below.

We have added "Ranked Match" as an online play option. The goal is to improve your global ranking from "C-" to "S+" based on the number of monthly match points you accumulate from the results of your matches. In Ranked Matches, you will be automatically matched with opponents as close as possible in distance and rank. If there are only a few opponents available, you will be matched up even if there is some rank difference, but there is a handicap where higher ranked players will be behind you on the tee. If you can beat a higher ranked player, a bonus will be added to your monthly match points. Your monthly match points, rank, and global ranking will be reset every month, but you will still be able to review your past records. The game is divided into four categories: "Button Controls: Standard Golf", "Button Controls: Speed Golf", "Motion Controls: Standard Golf", and "Motion Controls: Speed Golf”. Achieve a rank of "A-" or higher each month, you will be able to use a character with a special appearance as a bonus. Achieve a rank of "A-" or higher in any one of the categories during August 2021, and you will be able to use "Red Yoshi,” “Blue Yoshi” and “Yellow Yoshi” as a bonus, effective immediately.

Addition of "Toadette" as a playable character Toadette has been added as a playable character that can be used in matches. While she has the highest control rating of all the characters, she also has the lowest power. She is recommended for those who want to hit the ball exactly where they want it to go, one shot at a time.

Golf Course "New Donk City" Added "New Donk City" from "Super Mario Odyssey" has been added as a playable golf course. This is a short course with 18 holes, all of which are rated Par 3, but it offers the possibility of unique strategies such as bouncing the ball off the walls of buildings. There are two difficulty levels to choose from, "Amateur" and "Pro", making the tees and greens of all 18 holes completely different.

Adjusted Motion Controls It is now easier to generate power when swinging with a full swing in mind. Approach shots aiming at the cup position are now less likely to go wide. The angle of the club is now reflected on the screen when you get into a position to hit the ball.

Additions to the "How to Play" section Added explanations of how to play, and tips for Motion Controls in the "Golf Guide".

General Changes “Return to Character Select" and "Return to Course Select" have been added to the Pause Menu exit options. Character points required to obtain the next set of clubs are now displayed in Character Select. Course Select now displays the number of holes you need to play before you can play the next course. The number of holes played before the next course can be played is now displayed in Course Select. However, during online play, you may not be able to select it until you return to the main menu, even if you meet the conditions. The default number of players (including COM) has been changed to two when playing with the "Stroke Play " and "Take Turns" rules in the Standard Golf menu of “Play Golf”. Adjusted the search procedure for "Find a Room" in the online room menu of “Play Golf”. In online play, even if a network error occurs in another player’s room, the game will now continue after the player is replaced with a COM player. The room will be disbanded if the hosting console has a network error, because the hosting console manages the game settings. In Ranked Matches, if the hosting console has a communication error, it will be replaced by the COM and the game will continue. A warning and countdown will be displayed 30 seconds before the end of the game. Special Shots now pierce through tree foliage. When playing with two players in split-screen mode on a single Nintendo Switch console, the screen of the player who scores first will no longer follow the other player. Motion Controls has been changed so that the character will not automatically move when the pause menu is open during online play. Adjusted the difficulty level of the goal to clear XC Golf at Ridgerock Lake. Changes have been made to the game balance, and other issues, to make for a better play experience.



One of the most common complaints about Super Rush since its release in June is that many players wanted more courses available. The addition of New Donk City should help alleviate that, giving players a much different option than anything else in the game. It's impossible to say if fans will be satisfied following this update, but Nintendo has already confirmed that more free updates will release for the game later this year! Hopefully these updates will help turn around opinion, somewhat.

Not everyone was unhappy with Mario Golf: Super Rush, of course! The game has sold 1.34 million copies since its release in June, and ComicBook.com awarded the game a 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review. The game offers a lot of ways for players to tailor their experience, and there's a lot to do between the various modes and the single-players campaign.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been looking forward to this Mario Golf: Super Rush update? What have you thought of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!