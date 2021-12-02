Mario Kart 7 Fans Are Celebrating the Game’s 10th Anniversary

On December 1st, 2011, Mario Kart 7 debuted on Nintendo 3DS. Releasing just under a year into the lifespan of the handheld system, Mario Kart 7 was one of the first titles that truly showed what the 3DS was capable of. The game quickly gained a huge following, selling more than 18 million units, becoming the best-selling overall game on the system. Given the sheer number of units sold, it should come as little surprise that the 3DS game maintains a passionate fanbase. On the tenth anniversary, many fans took to social media to share their fondest memories of Mario Kart 7.

Interestingly enough, after all these years, it seems that Mario Kart 7 still has a pretty active online community. Obviously, the game probably doesn’t attract as many players as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does, but it’s interesting to see how many people out there still enjoy it. It remains to be seen how long Nintendo will continue to support the game’s servers, but hopefully fans will be able to keep playing for many more years to come.

