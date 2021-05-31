Mario Kart 8 Fans Celebrate the Game's Anniversary by Demanding a Sequel

By Marc Deschamps

May 30th marks seven years since Mario Kart 8 released on Nintendo Wii U. While the game performed well on the console, it wouldn't become a massive success until a few years later when it was ported to Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Unfortunately, the game's continued success has seemingly meant that Nintendo is in no hurry to make a new entry in the series. There have been rumors about a ninth Mario Kart game in development, but that isn't enough for fans that have been waiting seven years for a wholly new Mario Kart. In honor of the game's anniversary, many took to Twitter to ask Nintendo for a new entry in the beloved racing franchise.

Are you eager to see a new Mario Kart game? What would you like to see from Mario Kart 9? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Mario Kart 8!

Fingers are crossed.

prevnext

Where's our sequel, Nintendo???

prevnext

Some would just settle for more DLC...

prevnext

...even if it's existing content!

prevnext

I would take a remastered Double Dash in a heartbeat!

prevnext

Some are skeptical it'll happen.

prevnext

None of us did!

prevnext

Hopefully, it's worth the wait!

prev
Start the Conversation

of