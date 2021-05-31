Mario Kart 8 Fans Celebrate the Game's Anniversary by Demanding a Sequel

May 30th marks seven years since Mario Kart 8 released on Nintendo Wii U. While the game performed well on the console, it wouldn't become a massive success until a few years later when it was ported to Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Unfortunately, the game's continued success has seemingly meant that Nintendo is in no hurry to make a new entry in the series. There have been rumors about a ninth Mario Kart game in development, but that isn't enough for fans that have been waiting seven years for a wholly new Mario Kart. In honor of the game's anniversary, many took to Twitter to ask Nintendo for a new entry in the beloved racing franchise.

Are you eager to see a new Mario Kart game? What would you like to see from Mario Kart 9? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Mario Kart 8!