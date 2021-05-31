Mario Kart 8 Fans Celebrate the Game's Anniversary by Demanding a Sequel
May 30th marks seven years since Mario Kart 8 released on Nintendo Wii U. While the game performed well on the console, it wouldn't become a massive success until a few years later when it was ported to Nintendo Switch as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Unfortunately, the game's continued success has seemingly meant that Nintendo is in no hurry to make a new entry in the series. There have been rumors about a ninth Mario Kart game in development, but that isn't enough for fans that have been waiting seven years for a wholly new Mario Kart. In honor of the game's anniversary, many took to Twitter to ask Nintendo for a new entry in the beloved racing franchise.
Are you eager to see a new Mario Kart game? What would you like to see from Mario Kart 9? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Mario Kart 8!
Fingers are crossed.
prevnext
tbh i'm bored of mario kart 8
hope we get 9 soon— donny (@mrdomino_) May 30, 2021
Where's our sequel, Nintendo???
prevnext
With Wii u trending, it's a nice reminder that Nintendo has been coasting on Mario Kart 8 for 7 years pic.twitter.com/E7RvWYzXce— Scott (@Scotty_McQ) May 30, 2021
Some would just settle for more DLC...
prevnext
My friends and I play Mario Kart 8 together more than ANY other game. Yesterday I had my fully vaxxed friends over at my place for the first time in nearly 2 years. You bet your bob-omb we played Mario Kart 8! I love this game so much :) @NintendoAmerica plz add more levels! https://t.co/knCN7hUziw— Ryan Schleifer (@RyanSchleifer) May 30, 2021
...even if it's existing content!
prevnext
Can i just get my mario kart GP DX tracks on mario kart 8 deluxe as dlc @NintendoAmerica 😩— Hugo le Magnifique (@adultshawarma) May 30, 2021
I would take a remastered Double Dash in a heartbeat!
prevnext
mario kart 8 is a curse a never ending curse that wont leave me alone, pls pls pls mario kart 9 or at least give me a remastered double dash if yall really lazy 😎😎— ENA (@yoyombb) May 30, 2021
Some are skeptical it'll happen.
prevnext
Would I absolutely love if Mario Kart 9 happened?
Yes!
Do I think it'll happen? No!
Although, people thought the same about Splatoon 3. We thought Splatoon was a one game per console deal, so if Splatoon 3 is on Switch, maybe MK9 could be too...— Smash (@smashmax20) May 30, 2021
None of us did!
prevnext
I never realized that Nintendo named it Mario Kart 8 because it would be 8 years before they would release another one— GhostRooster 👻🐓 (@GhostRooster60) May 30, 2021
Hopefully, it's worth the wait!
prev
7 Years of Mario Kart 8 i have high expectations for MK9— WinPlayz (@Therobloxboyja1) May 30, 2021