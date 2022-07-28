Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Reveals Wave 2 DLC Release Date

Nintendo has today announced the release date for the second wave of DLC coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of its Booster Course Pass. Within the past day, a new update from Nintendo related to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe seemed to indicate that news on the game's DLC could be arriving soon. Now, we know this to be true, with Wave 2 poised to arrive on Nintendo Switch in the coming week.

Divulged via a new trailer, Nintendo announced this morning that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be receiving its next wave of Booster Course Pass DLC on Thursday, August 4. In total, eight new tracks will be added to the game in this wave and include courses that previously appeared in other Mario Kart titles. As a whole, the Booster Course Pass is set to roll out in six waves across 2022 and 2023. This just happens to be the second wave that we're getting, with one more likely to arrive before the year comes to a close.

Gas up your karts and put on a new set of tires, Wave 2 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 8/4!



Available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.https://t.co/n63HADbIyQ pic.twitter.com/jk2oEJhLFT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2022

As for the specific courses that are being added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, here's the full list along with where they come from in the series:

New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64)

Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Sydney Spring (Mario Kart Tour)

Snow Land (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii)

Sky-High Sundae (New)

As you can see, this is a pretty strong lineup of tracks overall that are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Perhaps the most standout addition is that of Sky-High Sundae, considering it's a completely new course to race on. While most of the tracks in the Booster Course Pass will be from past entries, it's good to see that Nintendo is still making new levels as well.

The Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can be purchased right now on the Nintendo eShop and retails for $24.99. Conversely, you can also subscribe to the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online to gain access to the Booster Course Pass for no additional cost.