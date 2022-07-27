Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 2 Release Potentially Teased

It looks like the second wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass could be arriving incredibly soon. The Switch iteration of Mario Kart was revealed earlier this year to be receiving a number of new DLC tracks well into 2022. And while only one DLC wave has been released so far, fans have been eager to learn when Wave 2 will drop. Luckily, it sounds like that launch could happen within the coming days.

Spotted by @NinStatusBot, which is a Twitter account that tracks behind-the-scenes functions with the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is actually poised to receive new maintenance within the coming day. It hasn't been specified what this maintenance is for, but clearly, Nintendo is looking to tweak something associated with the title. Naturally, a number of fans assume that this update could lay the groundwork for the release of the Wave 2 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is something that Nintendo has done in the past with other titles.

Maintenance has been scheduled for "Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe" on 28 Jul from 01:55 UTC to 03:00 UTC.#Maintenance #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/rSEGXhA9v8 — NinStatusBot (@NinStatusBot) July 27, 2022

It's worth stressing that just because Nintendo is performing maintenance for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it doesn't mean that the game's next slate of DLC is set to release just yet. Oftentimes, Nintendo will provide updates for certain games for reasons that aren't really clear. Then again, as mentioned, we have seen updates like this come about right before the release of DLC for other titles. All of this is to say that we won't truly know if Nintendo is planning to let loose Wave 2 for the Booster Course Pass until an announcement comes from the company. If such news does come about, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Until that time, the only thing we know with certainty is that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass will contain six waves in total. Each wave will be comprised of 8 new courses, with all waves set to release on Nintendo Switch before 2023 comes to an end. For now, Wave 1 is available to download and play and is free for those subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.