Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Final DLC Update Now Available

The final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC is available now, giving players access to eight new tracks, as well as new racers Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette. The update also adds a number of different Mii Racer Suits that originally appeared in Mario Kart Tour. Last but not least, Nintendo has also updated the game with bug fixes and other changes meant to improve the game. Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 3.0.0 (Released November 8, 2023)

Support for DLC

Added paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 6 (two cups, eight courses, four characters, 17 Mii racing suits).

General

Added "Music" button to the top menu. This is a feature where you can listen to the background music that plays during the game, as you like. Even players who don't own the Booster Course Pass can listen to the background music of the DLC courses.

Added feature where other players who aren't friends can join in a Room. After creating a room, press the + Button or – Button to display the Room ID on the Room screen, and tell your fellow racers the Room ID. The other racers can join by entering the Room ID in "Search by Room ID."

Made it so that you can create a Room even if you have 0 friends registered.

Added staff credits for the Booster Couse Pass.

Increased the invincibility time of a portion of characters and vehicle customizations.

Made it so that you can't acquire strong items when taking an Item Box by stopping or driving in reverse, or taking an Item Box that is in same location multiple times during a race.

Shortened the time between when an Item Box is acquired by someone until it is restored.

Lowered the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc in "Worldwide" and "Regional."

Made it so you can acquire the "Varia Suit" when using a Metroid series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the "Hylian Suit" when using a Legend of Zelda series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the "Kirby Suit" when using a Kirby series amiibo.

Made it so you can acquire the "Daisy Suit" when using a Daisy amiibo.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where no Bob-omb car blows up in Wii Moonview Highway, but a Bob-omb car blows up for someone you are playing with online.

Fixed an issue where, when racing against a Ghost in Time Trials on Yoshi's Island, the red road would not appear even though the Ghost touched the Winged Cloud.

Much of the new content that has released in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass originated from the mobile game Mario Kart Tour. Now that Mario Kart Tour and the Booster Course Pass have both come to an end, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the franchise! Nintendo has historically avoided releasing similar Mario games on one system, with just one new Mario Kart each time. Rumors suggest that a new Nintendo system will be arriving in 2024, and if that does prove to be the case, it's a safe bet that a new Mario Kart won't be far behind. Until then, Nintendo fans will just have to enjoy the content that's currently available!

Are you planning to check out this new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe update? Do you think we'll get a new Mario Kart game in 2024? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!