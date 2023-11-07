Super Mario RPG Content Coming to Tetris 99

Super Mario RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch this month, and to celebrate, content based on the game is coming to Tetris 99. Starting on November 9th at 11 p.m. PT, Tetris 99's 36th Maximus Cup event will allow players to unlock a Super Mario RPG theme. The theme has background art featuring Super Mario RPG's playable characters, as well as music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the game. Players must accumulate 100 event points to unlock the theme, and they'll have a very short time to do so; the event will end on November 13th at 10:59 p.m. PT.

A trailer for the Tetris 99 event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Tetris 99 and Nintendo Switch Online

For those that have never played Tetris 99, the game is a free download for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Released in 2019, Tetris 99 is a battle royale take on the classic puzzle game. As its name implies, the game pits players against 98 other Tetris fans, in a fashion similar to F-Zero 99. In the years since the game's release, Tetris 99 events have given players the opportunity to unlock themes based on various Switch games. There have been Maximus Cup events based on Metroid Dread, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Splatoon 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and more. These events have proven to be a fun way for Nintendo to promote new and upcoming games, while also helping fans kill some time ahead of a new release. Super Mario RPG is the last major Nintendo Switch exclusive set to arrive this year, so it makes sense to see the game receive a similar treatment.

Super Mario RPG Release Date

Super Mario RPG will release on Nintendo Switch on November 17th. The game is a remake of the 1996 original, which debuted on the SNES. For years now, fans have been begging to see the game added to Nintendo Switch Online's SNES app, but the game is instead getting a remake with a number of changes. The graphics have been given an overhaul, there's a newly arranged soundtrack, and players can keep track of defeated enemies through a new bestiary.

It remains to be seen whether these changes will result in a better game, but Super Mario RPG is considered one of the best games of the SNES era. The collaboration between Nintendo and Square inspired a whole bunch of other RPG adventures for Mario, including games like Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. While Paper Mario was briefly known under the working title "Super Mario RPG 2" the game has never received a direct sequel. Despite this, the original director of Super Mario RPG has frequently shared his hopes of making a second game in the series.

