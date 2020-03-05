Mark Wahlberg Says Uncharted Is Like an Indiana Jones Movie

Considering the origins of the series and the aims of its creator, Uncharted star Mark Wahlberg probably isn’t shocking anyone when he compares the upcoming video game adaptation to the Indiana Jones film franchise. Globe-hopping? Check. Treasure? Check. Smarmy but charming lead? Check. Random monsters? Double check. The comparisons are apt. Speaking in a new interview though, Wahlberg did offer some insight into what fans of the game series can expect from the movie and how it lays the groundwork for the relationship between Nathan Drake and Sully as players know them from the games.

“I start filming in about two weeks time,” Wahlberg told Collider. “It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story. Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The true irony of Wahlberg’s involvement is that he had been attached to the Uncharted film adaptation before but in the Nathan Drake role. Now years later, Spider-Man star Tom Holland will star as younger version of the character with Wahlberg appearing in the mentor role of Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Wahlberg also spoke about this change in the same interview, saying:

“I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully. Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there. There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.”

Holland recently offered an update on the film, revealing that production officially begins on the movie in just three weeks and kicks off in Berlin.

“The script’s really good, man,” Holland told BBC Radio 1. “The script is really, really good. It’s really strong. It’s really, really funny. The dynamic between Sully and Drake is amazing, and Mark Wahlberg is going to crush it as Sully. And it’s a really, really fun film.”

The Uncharted movie is currently scheduled to be released on March 5, 2021 with Venom director Ruben Fleischer set to step behind the camera for the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game adaptation right here.