Marvel Reveals New Captain America, Black Panther Game

Marvel Games and Skydance New Media revealed plans for a new Marvel title featuring Captain America and Black Panther. The game was announced as part of the big Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, the first of its kind which encompassed all of Disney's vast roster of properties it oversees. The game did not get a name, however, nor did we learn about when the game might be released or the platforms it'll be released on.

The trailer for the game opened with some hints about the setting given away via the music and weapons before panning over to Captain America's shield. Looking up further, we see that the shield had some claw marks across it which gave away the Black Panther reveal. Two other heroes will also join the fight, though they weren't featured as prominently as the first two.

While this sort of two-hero team-up is an unprecedented one as far as gaming adaptations go, there's naturally precedent from the extensive comic universe for these two characters to team up with one another. The reveal was surprising regardless, but perhaps not as surprising as it could've been following some leaks this week which looked to spoil the big unveiling. Those purported leaks suggested that these two heroes would team up in a World War II setting. While not explicitly confirmed, it does seem that this setting leak was correct.

We also knew prior to this that Amy Hennig, would be working with Marvel Games on a new title, so this particular reveal was one people were eagerly anticipating ahead of the event. Under the new studio Skydance New Media, Hennig and company committed to making a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe." Little was said about the game afterwards, but whenever Disney teased that those tuning into the gaming showcase and the larger D23 Expo event would get "a sneak peek at an upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media," the reveal was confirmed.

Hennig is best known for the creation of the Uncharted series from the PlayStation studio Naughty Dog. This new Marvel project is the first game that the studio will develop, but it's far from the only thing Skydance New Media has on its plate right now. After the Marvel game was announced, Hennig and Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak confirmed that the studio was working on a new Star Wars game, too.

The new Marvel game does not yet have a name nor a release date.