Disney D23 Expo: How to Watch the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase

Today, Disney is set to host a video game showcase as part of D23 Expo 2022. The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, as the company refers to it, is set to take place later this afternoon live from the event and show off a number of announcements for previously announced video games as well as some "all-new announcements" as well from all corners of Disney.

Ahead of the event, we have gathered together everything you need to know like how to watch and when as well as what to expect. For fans of Marvel and Star Wars properties, it certainly seems like it might be an exciting day. But just how exciting will it be? Well...

How to Watch the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase today at D23 Expo is set to take place at 4PM ET/1PM PT. The official schedule on the D23 Expo website has it going for 90 minutes in total. The showcase is going to be live at D23 Expo for anyone in attendance but can be livestreamed online as well.

More specifically, the easiest way to watch for most folks will likely be the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube page or the official Marvel Twitch page. The official D23 Expo YouTube channel will also likely have video footage from the showcase, but as of writing there is seemingly no placeholder there to watch it live. It's worth noting that Twitch is typically slightly ahead of YouTube when it comes to simultaneous livestreams, so if you're looking to not get spoiled by social media you might want to watch there. For ease of access, we've gone ahead and embedded the official YouTube stream below.

What to Expect From the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo

As far as what viewers might expect from the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase today, there are a few known quantities and many more that are not. Officially, it is known that the showcase will include video games from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. Specific titles that are set to make an appearance include Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as "a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media."

The big question mark is whatever "all-new announcements" might be coming as well. It's also worth mentioning that known upcoming video games that might fit the mold such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Marvel's Wolverine were not mentioned at all. It is entirely possible they make an appearance, as that's quite a bit of time to fill, but it seems equally likely that perhaps they simply will not. For now, we will have to wait and see.

What do you think Disney will actually reveal at the event today? Are you planning on catching it live yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Disney, Marvel, and gaming!