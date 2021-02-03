Marvel Champions: The Card Game Adds Star-Lord as Next Hero Pack

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is expanding its universe with the introduction of its Star-Lord Hero Pack. The upcoming expansion will be released in May and will contain a pre-constructed deck with cards to play as Star-Lord, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord's ability are built around high-risk/high reward maneuvers that involves collecting facedown encounter cards in order to deal extra damage or add additional cards to their hand. As the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord also benefits by playing ally cards buffing them using various cards. Like every Hero Deck, the Star-Lord Hero Pack will include a mix of cards that can only be used by Star-Lord, as well as cards that can be integrated into any deck.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is entering its second year and focuses on players assuming the role of a hero to try to thwart a supervillain's scheme. Each hero has their own unique playstyle, and decks can be modified by choosing a specific aspect of card to focus on, thus shifting a deck's focus to offense, defense, control, or buffs. The game regularly releases new content in the form of Hero Packs (which adds Heroes and new cards) and Scenario Packs with new schemes for the villains to play against. Marvel Champions: The Card Game has also released one major expansion (The Rise of Red Skull) and will release its Galaxy's Most Wanted expansion to introduce the Guardians of the Galaxy to the game. Rocket and Groot will both be introduced in Galaxy's Most Wanted, and it is expected that Gamora and Drax will be released in subsequent Hero Packs.

The Star-Lord Hero Pack will release in May 2021. The recommended retail price is $14.95 and can be purchased at any local game store.