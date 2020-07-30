Marvel Champions Announces Upcoming Expansions, Including a Rocket and Groot Campaign Box

(Photo: Fantasy Flight Games)

Marvel Champions will be adding a host of new heroes in the coming months, including a "big box" expansion featuring Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Fantasy Flight Games announced that it would release Hero Packs featuring Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, Ant-Man, and the Wasp in the coming months, providing more heroes to use in the Living Card Game's many scenarios. Like other Hero Packs, these decks can be played right out of the box, but each pair of heroes (Ant-Man and Wasp, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch) also have the extra benefit of synergizing with each other. That means that players will get extra benefits if they team up using these specific deck pairs. Chris Gerber, head of FFG Studio, also noted that both Ant-Man and the Wasp would have "appropriately giant" cards to represent when they grow to giant sizes.

Marvel Champions will also release a new campaign expansion titled Galaxy's Most Wanted, which will feature five interconnected scenarios as well as new hero decks for Rocket and Groot. The campaign will feature villains like Ronan the Accuser and the Collector. Nebula also appears on the box art for the campaign. Galaxy's Most Wanted will be released in February 2021.

Marvel Champions is a "Living Card Game" that focuses on building a deck around a single Marvel superhero. Players pick a superhero and one of four aspects to build a deck around and team up with other heroes to stop a supervillain's scheme. Players have to balance their superhero and civilian responsibilities, while dealing with a nemesis specific to their hero and trying to defeat the supervillain of the scenario while also keeping the threat level at manageable levels.

Marvel Champions releases new Hero Decks or Scenario Decks monthly. The game's first Campaign Expansion box, The Rise of Red Skull, will be released in September.

