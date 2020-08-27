Marvel Reveals New Fortnite Comic Covers
Fortnite’s Marvel crossover didn’t just bring Marvel heroes into the battle royale game – it’s also bringing Fortnite characters into the pages of Marvel’s books. Marvel announced on Thursday shortly after the Fortnite Season 4 crossover event went live that we’d be seeing some unique variant covers for upcoming Marvel comics that unite characters from Marvel and Fortnite. This is all part of the bigger announcement that Fortnite is now canon in Marvel continuity.
These new variant covers for different stories will release starting in September and will continue into October. A list of the covers we can expect to see in that timeframe was shared as well and shows the Fortnite characters making appearances in everything from Avengers to X-Force to Guardians of the Galaxy.
That full list of Fortnite variants to expect throughout the next two months can be seen below:
Marvel’s Fortnite Variant Covers
- AVENGERS #36 Fortnite Variant by Sara Pichelli
- FANTASTIC FOUR #24 Fortnite Variant by Giuseppe Camuncoli
- SAVAGE AVENGERS #12 Fortnite Variant by Adam Kubert
- MARAUDERS #13 Fortnite Variant by Russell Dauterman
- THOR #8 Fortnite Variant by Olivier Coipel
- VENOM #29 Fortnite Variant Aaron Kuder
- X-FORCE #13 Fortnite Variant Joshua Cassara
- AVENGERS #37 Fortnite Variant by Mark Brooks
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #24 Fortnite Variant by Ed McGuinness
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 Fortnite Variant by Iban Coello
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 Fortnite Variant by Javier Garron
- IRON MAN #2 Fortnite Variant by Marco Checchetto
- X-MEN #13 Fortnite Variant by Joe Quesada
Ahead of their releases, we’ve gotten a taste of what some of them will look like. Seven of the variants listed above have already been revealed, and you can see them all below.
IRON MAN #2 Fortnite Variant by Marco Checchettoprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.