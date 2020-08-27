Marvel Reveals New Fortnite Comic Covers

Fortnite’s Marvel crossover didn’t just bring Marvel heroes into the battle royale game – it’s also bringing Fortnite characters into the pages of Marvel’s books. Marvel announced on Thursday shortly after the Fortnite Season 4 crossover event went live that we’d be seeing some unique variant covers for upcoming Marvel comics that unite characters from Marvel and Fortnite. This is all part of the bigger announcement that Fortnite is now canon in Marvel continuity.

These new variant covers for different stories will release starting in September and will continue into October. A list of the covers we can expect to see in that timeframe was shared as well and shows the Fortnite characters making appearances in everything from Avengers to X-Force to Guardians of the Galaxy.

That full list of Fortnite variants to expect throughout the next two months can be seen below:

Marvel’s Fortnite Variant Covers

AVENGERS #36 Fortnite Variant by Sara Pichelli

FANTASTIC FOUR #24 Fortnite Variant by Giuseppe Camuncoli

SAVAGE AVENGERS #12 Fortnite Variant by Adam Kubert

MARAUDERS #13 Fortnite Variant by Russell Dauterman

THOR #8 Fortnite Variant by Olivier Coipel

VENOM #29 Fortnite Variant Aaron Kuder

X-FORCE #13 Fortnite Variant Joshua Cassara

AVENGERS #37 Fortnite Variant by Mark Brooks

CAPTAIN AMERICA #24 Fortnite Variant by Ed McGuinness

CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 Fortnite Variant by Iban Coello

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7 Fortnite Variant by Javier Garron

IRON MAN #2 Fortnite Variant by Marco Checchetto

X-MEN #13 Fortnite Variant by Joe Quesada

Ahead of their releases, we’ve gotten a taste of what some of them will look like. Seven of the variants listed above have already been revealed, and you can see them all below.