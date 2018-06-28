Marvel Games Announces San Diego Comic-Con Panel, First Details

We know some big things will be going down in just a few weeks at San Diego Comic-Con when it comes to Marvel, including possible sneak peeks at Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel. But there’s quite a bit happening on the game side as well.

Marvel Games has confirmed that it will have a panel at the event, taking place on Thursday July 19 at 1:00 PM PDT in Hall H. It’ll be hosted by Greg Miller from Kinda Funny Games and will focus on what the company will be chipping away at over the next year alongside its partners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These partners include “Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, Oculus Studios, Nexon, FoxNext Games, and others.” That means Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 will more than likely get some new footage (and possibly a surprise or two), along with various other games like Marvel Powers United VR, Marvel Battle Lines and Marvel Strike Force.

Could we see some new games get introduced as well? There’s always room for something new. Just ask anyone that saw Deadpool crash the party with his game announcement at the Marvel Games panel in 2012. (We included some video to remind you, thanks to Dan “One of Swords” Amrich.)

Here’s the official description of the panel, taken straight from the Marvel page:

“On Thursday, July 19, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM, make your way to Hall H to hear about all your favorite Marvel Games properties! Marvel Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Insomniac Games will reveal brand new information about Marvel’s Spider-Man, which will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4. Oculus Studios will also join Marvel Games on stage to debut a new trailer for MARVEL Powers United VR, giving fans an in-depth look at the game before it launches later this year. Additionally, partners from studios responsible for fan-favorite Marvel mobile games, including Marvel Contest of Champions, Marvel Spider-Man Unlimited, Marvel Future Fight, and Marvel Puzzle Quest will discuss new characters and levels in each game.”

With the panel taking place in Hall H for the first time (compared to smaller rooms where it’s been before), we could see some serious star power show up for the event. Could this be our first look at the mysterious Avengers Project? Nothing’s been confirmed just yet, but our hopes are high.

We’ll have a full panel recap for you after it takes place, along with any breaking news that’s revealed during the showcase. Fingers crossed we’re in for something awesome!