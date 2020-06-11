Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Announced for PS5

✖

Today during Sony's PlayStation 5 games event, Marvel revealed Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales for the PS5. And to accompany the reveal of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, PlayStation and Marvel have revealed the game's first trailer, giving PlayStation and comic book fans their first-ever look at the superhero game.

The debut trailer showed an arm from the Spider-Man suit, but as the pieces of the suit came apart, it was revealed that the wearer of the suit wasn’t Peter Parker as people may have predicted but was instead Miles Morales. Miles was seen throughout Marvel’s Spider-Man as a character who was integral to the story and was sometimes playable, and the game ended with a revelation between both Peter and Miles that the two had Spider-Man powers. It was assumed from then that Peter would be mentoring Miles as the hero came to term with his powers and looked to master them like Peter had.

A description of the game accompanying the trailer didn’t add much beyond saying the game would be released for the PlayStation 5. It’s planned for a holiday release, presumably alongside the PlayStation 5, so expect it to be a launch title.

Additional details on the project are currently scarce, but that should change in the coming hours and days. Despite this, PlayStation and Marvel fans are boarding the hype train en masse, which is to be expected. After all, the last time these two came together it gave us Marvel's Spider-Man, one of 2018's and the PlayStation 4's best games.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales isn't the only Marvel game currently in development. This September, Square Enix's Marvel's Avengers will release. There's also Marvel Realm of Champions, which is in development at Kabam and slated to release this year. And then there's Marvel's Iron Man VR, which is actually set to release next month on July 3rd via the PlayStation VR and the PlayStation VR only.

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales is in development for the PS5. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of a precise release date. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of articles on the PS5, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent coverage of the console, and everything related to it, by clicking right here.

