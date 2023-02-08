Marvel United: Multiverse Adds Jeffrey the Land Shark, Goose, Alligator Loki, and More

Marvel United: Multiverse is in its final hours, but there is still time to back the game on Kickstarter. CMON and Spin Master Games also continue to reveal new expansions and add-ons, and the latest reveal is pure joy for any longtime marvel fan. Marvel United: Multiverse players will now have the option of adding a Pet Companions expansion to the game, which features fan-favorite characters from the comics and MCU. Those include Cosmo, Goose, Alligator Loki, Throg, Redwing, and wait for it, Jeff the Land Shark! The set will feature 6 companion pieces and 21 companion cards, and there will also be a special set of cards for Lockheed.

Companions is a feature brand new to Marvel United, and here is how it works. If you choose to have your hero take a companion with them, you shuffle the 3 Companion cards into their Hero deck and place the Companion piece next to the hero. On every turn you can move the Companion one Location for free, and their cards work just like Hero cards, featuring an Action to the Hero and a Special Effect to their Companion.

(Photo: CMON/Spin Master Games)

Companions aren't considered Heroes, so they don't take damage or suffer effects. That said, they do count as another person in the Location if an effect asks whether or not a Hero is alone. Moving to the Companions themselves, Redwing excels at scouting and can utilize actions in more than one location and can also reveal the Villain's next Master Plan card.

Goose meanwhile can distract villains and henchmen, which keeps them from using their BAM effect. She can also attack multiple people in her Location, and she can use her pocket dimension to keep Hero Action Tokens safe. Jeffrey the Land Shark is great for attacking, as he can attack in his Location or jump to an adjacent Location to attack. He can also discard a Civilian or Thug in his location or other Locations he enters.

Throg can also do some damage in his Location with Frogjolnir, though his Worthy card gives him a Wild and a free Heroic Action in his Location. He can also move to Attack in other Locations with Leap On. Cosmo is more about card and board manipulation, as he can turn face-up any facedown cards in his Location, and he can cancel the next BAM effect in his Location. He can also use No More Mr. Nice Dog, which allows him to either attack or use a Heroic Action for each damage taken by Heroes in his Location.

Alligator Loki is all about deception, as he can redirect damage from a Hero, steal a token from another Hero, Villain, or Henchmen, or deliver Unpreventable damage with his Snap card. For Lockheed, he can access Fire Breath and Smoke Breath, and Piloting Skills lets him move the Hero to another Location at the end of their turn, which lets them use the End of Turn effect of both Locations. You can find the official description for Marvel United: Multiverse below.

"Marvel United is opening the Multiverse wide open and bringing it into this fast-paced cooperative game. Build your team of Heroes from all realities and join forces to thwart the master plan of the most powerful Villains across all timelines. With your special equipment at your side, even the biggest obstacle can be toppled.

Simple rules, deep strategy, easy setup, quick playtime, variable difficulty, eye-catching artwork, and amazing character pieces. All united to bring you the most fun Marvel play experience!"

Are you excited for Marvel Untied: Multiverse? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!