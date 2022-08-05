Marvel vs. Capcom 2 Arcade Cabinet Revealed by Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up has officially announced a new Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine during the Evo 2022 fighting game tournament. The home arcade cabinet will feature Marvel vs. Capcom 2 alongside seven other classic video games and comes with a Wi-Fi connection that will allow players to take on opponents over the internet. Pre-orders are expected to start on September 8th with a retail launch this fall.

More specifically, the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine from Arcade1Up will include the eponymous video game as well as Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men Children of the ATOM, X-Men Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems. The 3/4 scale cabinet includes a 17-inch screen and controls embedded within it for two separate players.

You can check out what the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine looks like for yourself below:

(Photo: Arcade1Up)

"Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is one of the most technical fighting games ever created," said Justin Wong, well-known fighting game pro and Arcade1Up QA Product Specialist, as part of the announcement. "Finally, there is a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine that longtime fans can buy and play online at home against other gamers."

"Following the success of our Marvel vs. Capcom arcade machine, we heard from fans that they wanted more experiences with their favorite heroes and Marvel vs. Capcom 2 delivers on that in a big way," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up, as part of the same announcement. "We're delighted to exclusively offer this fan-favorite title alongside Arcade1Up's other Marvel and Capcom offerings, providing players with the ultimate value for their heated face-offs in one machine."

As noted above, the Marvel vs. Capcom 2 home arcade machine from Arcade1Up is set to launch this fall, and pre-orders will begin on September 8th. The machine includes eight video games in total: Marvel vs. Capcom 2, Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men Children of the ATOM, X-Men Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Arcade1Up in general right here.

