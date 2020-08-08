Marvel's Avengers Team Addresses If X-Men Can Be Added to the Roster

✖

Marvel's Avengers is currently in beta on PlayStation 4, and during the beta, fans have access to Ms. Marvel, Black Widow, Hulk, and Iron Man. The full game will also boast Thor and Captain America (presumably), but with the announcement of heroes like Spider-Man and Hawkeye, many fans are wondering who else is on deck to make the game's roster down the line. A few have tried to inquire about the X-Men (including yours truly), but the clearest answer regarding the fan-favorite characters comes from Creative Director Shaun Escayg, who was asked by PlayStation Trophies if their license for characters extends to the X-Men, and thankfully it would seem that is the case.

"It extends to all of the 80-year history, and the process of choosing these characters is 'can we ground it in this world and can we make a real argument to Marvel that this character belongs here?' -- this character will move our story forward or take us into new stories. It's all about how we write it, how we sell it, how we situate it, and how we then bridge that into a new threat or new escalations of threats," Escayg said.

It's good to know that the X-Men are an option, and there are several characters that would make sense for the game, even under the Avengers banner and not under a bigger umbrella like Ultimate Alliance. Rogue, Wolverine, Storm, Cannonball, Quentin Quire, and Havok are a few names that come to mind who have mingled on both Avengers and X-Men teams, and each of those characters would allow Crystal Dynamics a whole new move and power set to explore. Can you imagine Cannonball rocketing alongside Iron Man?

Also yes, I know Beast was an Avenger too but I'm not including him because he's a jerk and I don't want to, so there.

Hopefully, we don't have to wait too long for some X-Men to make it into the game, and if you want to see what we think of the beta you can head right here. If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

