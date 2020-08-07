Marvel's Avengers: All Unlockable Costumes in the Beta

Marvel fans who have been itching to get some time with Marvel's Avengers are in luck today, as the PlayStation 4 Pre-Order beta kicks off later tonight. There's a lot to see in the beta, including single-player missions, Warzones, Dropzones, Villain Sectors, H.A.R.M. Missions, and more, and along the way, you'll be able to unlock a multitude of outfits for your team of Avengers as you level up and work your way through. You'll also be able to purchase a few from the marketplace if you so choose, and if you work your way through the Hero Challenges you can also unlock a few more. To give you an idea of what costumes you can pick from, we've included all of the costumes that popped up in the beta in one handy place, and you can check out all of them starting on the next slide.

As we find more or more are available we will update the article, so if you spot one we missed feel free to let us know! You can also check out all of our coverage on the Marvel's Avengers beta right here, and if you want to check out some of the later missions you can check out our run-through with commentary in the video above!

Also, if you unlock one Black Widow outfit, make sure it's Blood Moon because it's sweet. That is all.

If you're unfamiliar with Marvel's Avengers, you can find the official description below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Players in Marvel’s Avengers are also able to customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a number of ways. While each Super Hero plays true to their unique power sets, each has the flexibility to play differently based on the gear you equip them with and the skills you enable, so no two player’s heroes plays in exactly the same way. Each hero has dynamic combo systems, Heroic moves, an intrinsic ability, and signature move sets to unlock and customize – many inspired by classic moves from the 80 years of Marvel history in all media, others crafted as originals just for this game."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Which costume is your favorite so far? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel's Avengers!