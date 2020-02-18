Marvel’s Avengers Fans Are Turning the New Artwork Into Epic Wallpapers

Those looking forward to Marvel’s Avengers finally got some more info on special editions last week along with better looks at the game’s characters and other artwork. Part of those reveals gave Avengers fans our first look at what’s expected to be the final box art for the game. It’s an impressive spread of the Avengers squad as they each utilize their own unique powers, and people have been taking that artwork one step further by turning it into some equally impressive wallpapers.

The new artwork was released in two different styles, one of them horizontal while the other one is oriented vertically with the game’s logo above the heroes. It’s the vertical one that we’ll see covering the boxes of Marvel’s Avengers, but people have been using both of them to create unique wallpapers.

A few of the best creations can be seen below to show what the wallpapers look like both by themselves and when they’re on a TV or a monitor. If you like the look of them, you can always check out Square Enix’s announcement of its various special editions to download the artwork and make your own wallpaper.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. A complete guide to pre-orders and bonuses is available here.

Dynamic Wallpaper

Desktop Wallpaper

Up on the TV

Without Text

A Different Concept

Bonus Banner