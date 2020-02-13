Marvel's Avengers: Special Editions, Pre-Order Guide, Release Date, and Bonuses

Marvel’s Avengers is slated for release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th, following a delay that pushed it back from May. Despite that setback, Square Enix has turned the heat up a notch today with details regarding the Deluxe "Heroes" Edition and Earth's Mightiest Edition versions of the game.

If you're unfamiliar with Marvel's Avengers, the official description for the game describes it as combining "an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience" that will allow you to assemble online into teams of up to four players. Players will be able to "master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats". The plan is to take gamers on a journey that spans multiple years.

Pre-order options for the game include the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Earth's Mightiest Edition. A breakdown of those editions is available below, including pre-order bonus information, retailer exclusive bonuses, and links where you can reserve a copy. The list will update when new retailers have the special editions in stock and additional retailer bonuses are announced. Pay special attention to the Best Buy links, because their exclusive SteelBook design is absolutely amazing. Just look at it:

Big shoutout to @MarkBrooksArt for the dope design of this exclusive steelbook for the Avengers’ game. pic.twitter.com/aNFlsqqbo3 — The Ronin_Blerd_Man (@Awreeoh787) February 13, 2020

At the time of writing, Best Buy doesn't have an image of the SteelBook bonus cover in their product listings, but they are offering an exclusive SteelBook with ALL Marvel's Avengers pre-orders be it the standard edition or the Earth's Mightiest Edition. The version pictured above seems to be the one everyone will get.

Marvel's Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Edition - $199.99: The Earth's Mightiest Edition includes a 12-inch statue of Captain America from Gentle Giant, a SteelBook case game, a Hulk Bobblehead, Mjolnir Keychain, Black Widow’s Belt Buckle, Iron Man’s Prototype Armor Blueprints, Kamala Khan’s Honorary Avenger Pin and commemorative Avengers group photo. It also includes a physical copy of the Deluxe Edition which comes with its own additional bonuses.

PS4:

See it at Best Buy (Exclusive SteelBook Bonus - $10 Reward Eligible)

Xbox One:

Marvel's Avengers: Deluxe Edition - $79.99: The Deluxe Edition includes the Obsidian Outfit pack for your Avengers (including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, and Ms. Marvel) along with six exclusive Obsidian-themed nameplates, and 72-hour early access. Physical copies also include one-free month of the Marvel Unlimited comic subscription service.

PS4:

Xbox One:

PC:

Marvel's Avengers Standard Edition - Prices Vary: Includes Beta access at participating retailers.

PS4:

Xbox One:

PC

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!