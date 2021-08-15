Marvel's Avengers Fans Are Loving the New Black Panther Suit

Fresh off surprising players with a new MCU Captain America suit, Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new Black Panther outfit coming alongside the War for Wakanda Expansion on August 17. While many of the skins released for Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, and more in the past have left fans divided, so far players have been very receptive to just about every Black Panther outfit. And thus it should come as no surprise the latest Black Panther outfit is turning out to be a big hit among those still playing the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game.

Taking to Twitter, developer Crystal Dynamics, via the game's official account, revealed The Unconquered Outfit, which is said to pay tribute to the Panther God Bast, who is revered by the Wakandan people.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the outfit will cost players, but it will presumably be in line with other premium skins, which is to say, not cheap. That said, even if this is the case, it looks like many are about to fork over the cash needed, or at least that's what the replies suggest is going to happen.