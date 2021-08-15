Marvel's Avengers Fans Are Loving the New Black Panther Suit
Fresh off surprising players with a new MCU Captain America suit, Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new Black Panther outfit coming alongside the War for Wakanda Expansion on August 17. While many of the skins released for Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, and more in the past have left fans divided, so far players have been very receptive to just about every Black Panther outfit. And thus it should come as no surprise the latest Black Panther outfit is turning out to be a big hit among those still playing the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game.
Taking to Twitter, developer Crystal Dynamics, via the game's official account, revealed The Unconquered Outfit, which is said to pay tribute to the Panther God Bast, who is revered by the Wakandan people.
At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the outfit will cost players, but it will presumably be in line with other premium skins, which is to say, not cheap. That said, even if this is the case, it looks like many are about to fork over the cash needed, or at least that's what the replies suggest is going to happen.
Black Panther Clearly Has the Best Outfits
Bruh he clearly had way more thought put into his outfits than everybody else in the game Lmao— Zed (@ZedWaken) August 14, 2021
Another Dope One
I'm impressed, every outfit you showed for Black Panther until now were dope. Not even 1 bad— wikipedia gostosa com TDAH (@Vitinho_Do_Ps) August 14, 2021
Too Many Good Black Panther Outfits to Wear
Right now I don't know what skin I wear first, all skins are insane, and for the love of God if there is a #BlackPanther MCU skin in the near future, I'm done. 🤧— 🐎Lucas#AliensFireteamElite👽 (@lucaslu_ckli) August 14, 2021
Loving the References
It’s been awesome seeing all the references to Bast in the upcoming expansion! Makes me super happy to see!Fantastic skin! pic.twitter.com/oRWAKsE5Xt— carrot scraps (@CarrotScraps) August 14, 2021
Hyped
Man, seeing this just gets me more & more hyped for the 17th!
You guys have truly outdone yourselves! Can't wait to explore wakanda! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/i56fXiRRzI— Rashad Armond (@Thee_OneMustafa) August 14, 2021
An Amazing Job
Apparently you guys dont believe in weekend break. Amazing outfits for Panther. Excitement is at peak. You guys have done amazing job this entire week thank you— SukiIsOkay (She/Her) (@SukiOkay) August 14, 2021
More Fire
All of these skins you’ve showed are literally fire chill out y’all 💀 (show more pls 😉🖤) pic.twitter.com/azh7IPGgNU— Iósua (@armanii_rose) August 14, 2021
Black Panther x Assassin's Creed
this looks like a what if t’challa is in assassins creed lmao— elijah (@eligvstheworld) August 14, 2021
The Wait Was Worth It
I knew these team recolours were just gap fillers while you guys worked on the good skins and black panthers new ones. Some really interesting stuff getting shown off now. great job much love to everyone in the team— Apex-Kitty (Summer) (@SummerluvsLucy) August 14, 2021