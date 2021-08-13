Marvel's Avengers Surprises Fans With New Captain America MCU Suit
The Marvel's Avengers Twitter account surprised fans of the Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game today when it revealed a brand-new MCU suit. The past several weeks, developer Crystal Dynamics has slowly released an MCU suit for each character in the game, ending with Thor. Once Thor got his suit though, many fans theorized it could be the final MCU suit coming to the game, at least for a while. That said, these theories were incorrect, because a new Captain America MCU suit is coming to the game next week.
Using the game's official Twitter account, Crystal Dynamics announced the suit -- which is "inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe" -- will release on August 17, which is this coming Tuesday. The tweet doesn't relay word how much the outfit will cost, but it will presumably be the same price as the game's previous MCU suits.
Speaking of the game's previous MCU suits, not all of them have gone down well. In fact, a few of them, for characters like Black Widow and Hawkeye, were met with heavy criticism and backlash. That said, judging by the replies to the tweet, fans of the game are happy with the new suit, which, according to some, is better than the suit from the movies it's inspired by. Meanwhile, others are hoping this means more MCU suits for other characters are coming. So far, Crystal Dynamics hasn't confirmed this is happening, but it's safe to assume that's the plan.
RIP Heart...
You guys seriously need to chill. Gonna kill your community with all these drops. Love you guys. Amazing work.— SukiIsOkay (She/Her) (@SukiOkay) August 13, 2021
...And Wallet
MORE MCU SKINS? pic.twitter.com/wByWVQ6Dx1— Monarch (@TheMonarch_1) August 13, 2021
Was Not Expecting This
GODDAMN WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS, LOOKS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/J0ixX91fMQ— Bustar (@hulkbustar) August 13, 2021
OMG
OH MY GOD— 👑🐾 Marvel’s Avengers Updates (@PlayAvenger) August 13, 2021
Dayum
Oh dayum, this came outta nowhere!
Wait... MK III Iron Man soon?!— BobDuckNWeave® 🦆 (@BobDuckNWeave) August 13, 2021
Big Dub
Big dub boys pic.twitter.com/742HD9yqQd— Knolix (@Knolix7) August 13, 2021
Let's Go
Yes! I was hoping they’d add this one too!! Lets go— Matt🤣🧟♂️ (@TheMattMan98) August 13, 2021
Been Waiting For This
I've been hoping for skins from this movie since launch and there finally here! Please can you give us Iron Man mk 7 from the movie as well because it's my favorite Iron Man suit!— Marvel-Guy246 (@MovieFan246) August 13, 2021
Looks Better Than the Movie
Why does it look better than it did in the movie?— duck (@racoonskincream) August 13, 2021
The Worst MCU Suit, But Glad to Have It
Literally the worst outfit in the entire MCU, but im glad its here regardless— Kieran Read (@Zapbw91) August 13, 2021