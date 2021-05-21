Marvel's Avengers Reveals Black Widow and Ms. Marvel Costumes Straight from the Comics

✖

Marvel's Avengers has been churning out the comic-inspired costumes as well as a few from the MCU to boot, and the latest costume releases are once again straight from the comics. The latest marketplace update features new suits for Ms. Marvel and Black Widow that bring two very memorable looks from the comics to the game, and it all starts with Black Widow. In addition to her Avengers: Endgame suit, Widow just received her striking all-white spy suit, which is from the 2009 Deadly Origin mini-series, and that series also inspired the all-white suit in the upcoming Black Widow film. You can grab the costume for 900 Credits.

Next up is Ms. Marvel, and this suit features a very Captain Marvel and Captain America vibe. That's because it's based on a Kamala from an alternate Earth (Earth 18138 to be exact), an Earth where Thanos has conquered everything with only the Guardians of the Galaxy standing in his way. Kamala is this world's Captain Marvel, hence the Captain Marvel-inspired suit, but she's also got Captain America's shield on her back.

This all occurred in Cosmic Ghost Rider #3, and the rest of the team features Juggerduck, Iron Groot, Jubilee, and led by Cable. Now, the suit in the game doesn't have Cap's shield, but everything else is pretty spot-on. Unfortunately, this team would end up being destroyed by Galactus, but it's an awesome design, and now you can rock it in the game for 1400 Credits.

Marvel's Avengers is currently holding the Red Room Takeover Event, a Widow-focused event that can net you some cool rewards, so now you've got some slick costumes to complete it with. You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

