Marvel's Avengers Reveals Black Widow MCU Skin and Release Date

✖

Marvel's Avengers delighted fans when they announced they would finally be bringing outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the game, and now we have our first official look at their MCU version of Black Widow. The official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account revealed Widow's MCU outfit, which is inspired by Avengers Endgame, and the suit looks pretty slick. They also made sure to highlight that this is the first of many MCU-inspired costumes, and even better is the fact that we got the official release date for Widow's suit, which will hit the Avengers Marketplace for purchase on May 6th.

The suit is quite accurate, as you can see in the Endgame poster below, so if this is indicative of all the other suits we'll be getting it would seem MCU fans are going to be thrilled. You can check out both costumes below.

Forever a master spy. 🕵️‍♀️ Black Widow's Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" Outfit is the first of many inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe - available in the Marketplace on May 6. pic.twitter.com/ysgA31MQGK — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) April 30, 2021

(Photo: Marvel)

If everyone is getting multiple MCU suits, I do hope Natasha gets her suit from Avengers: Infinity War. The green and black suit actually ended up becoming one of my favorite MCU looks for the character, just because of the shake-up of color, though her Civil War and Iron Man looks are favorites as well. There's also her solo movie to pull from, which features an all-white look, so perhaps we'll get that too closer to the film's actual release.

As for the rest of the cast, Captain America and Thor are the two who would most benefit from some MCU skins, as their looks in the movies have always stood out. There are already outfits in the game that are based on Cap's first Avengers costume and his World War II costume, but his Age of Ultron suit and his Infinity War suit also comes to mind and would be fantastic to have in the game.

For Thor, his Ragnarok costume instantly comes to mind, as does his Endgame costume, though having his suit from the original Thor would also be sweet.

We'll have to wait and see what other costumes from the movies make the cut, but in the meantime let us know which costumes you want to see in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!