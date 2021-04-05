Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3 Are Included in April's PlayStation Now Lineup

✖

PlayStation Now has revealed the latest slate of titles that will be arriving on the service for the month of April and it might just be one of the biggest lineups that we have seen in quite some time. This month's rotation is bolstered by Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3, both of which are still relatively recent releases.

Outlined on the PlayStation Blog, the full list of games coming to PlayStation Now for April were broken down in greater detail. Three games as a whole will be joining the streaming platform in the month with the games specifically being that of Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark. All three titles are set to join the service tomorrow on April 6th.

While all three new games might be coming to PlayStation Now tomorrow, that doesn't mean they'll be staying on the service forever. Square Enix's Avengers will only be lasting for less than three months on PS Now and will depart on July 5, 2021. Meanwhile, Borderlands 3 will last a bit longer before also seeing its way off of the platform on September 29, 2021. As for The Long Dark, it looks like the popular survival title could be staying on for quite some time as PlayStation currently hasn't provided a date for when the game might leave.

As mentioned, this is definitely one of the bigger months that PlayStation Now has had in quite some time. Marvel's Avengers, in particular, only arrived last September, meaning that it hasn't even been out for a full year yet. However, the game's audience has started to dwindle quite dramatically over that period of time. As such, it seems like Square Enix partnered with PlayStation to bring the game to PS Now in the hope of growing its audience. Time will tell us if this strategy ends up working for the publisher.

As a reminder, PlayStation Now is accessible on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and typically retails for $59.99 for a full year. If you have never subscribed to the game streaming program before, however, you can get a free trial of it for a week to see if it might be for you.

So what do you think about April's lineup of additions for PlayStation Now?