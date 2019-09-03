Marvel’s Avengers: Captain America’s Shield Redesign Explained

Marvel’s Avengers won’t be arriving until next May, but that has not stopped the developers at Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix from talking about the title to get fans excited. We have finally seen a good chunk of gameplay and now that we have gotten through Gamescom and PAX West, the team behind the upcoming title have begun revealing even more information about what players can expect. One such detail is the redesign of Captain America’s iconic shield, which creative director Tore Blystad recently explained a bit further for fans.

During a recent string of tweets sent out by the Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account, Blystad touched on a few topics regarding the upcoming title, including the redesign of Captain America’s shield. “The shield has gone through a moderate redesign based on the Marvel’s Avengers story,” Blystad said. “As the Avengers expand to the West Coast and beyond, Cap needs a shield that represents their new role. The design was modified with a star that reaches further, out of the blue.”

In case you don’t know what to expect from Marvel’s Avengers when it arrives next year, here’s more:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to launch on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you are looking for even more information about the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

